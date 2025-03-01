A shocking incident of cruelty towards animals has sparked outrage in the Vikas Nagar Sirauli area of Agra's Thana Malpura, where a pregnant cow was burned alive after its shed caught fire. Villagers and Hindu organisations staged protests, accusing anti-social elements of causing the fire. The disturbing incident was further amplified by a video that surfaced on social media, showing the charred carcass of the cow. Authorities have launched an investigation, though they have stated that the fire’s cause remains unclear at this stage. Police are exploring all angles, while local communities demand swift action. Agra Shocker: 2 Men Blackmail 14-Year-Old Girl Using Private Photos and Audio Recordings, Force Her To Steal INR 2.5 Lakh From Family in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Manhunt.

#आगरा : थाना मलपुरा क्षेत्र के विकास नगर सिरौली मोड़ पर खूंटे से बंधी गर्भवती गाय को जिंदा जलाने का मामला सामने आया है। असामाजिक तत्वों पर आरोप लगने के बाद हिंदूवादी संगठनों और ग्रामीणों ने हंगामा व प्रदर्शन किया। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच शुरू की। पुलिस के अनुसार,… pic.twitter.com/bOqZiMhch5 — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) March 1, 2025

