Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesman has denied the report of the Afghan media that they have kidnapped people awaiting evacuation from Kabul.

Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesman has denied this report to a member of the Afghan media that reported on this story. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/hPq0i9evLK — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)