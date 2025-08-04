Ahmedabad police constable Mukesh Parmar was tragically killed by his wife, who later took her own life, police confirmed on Monday, August 3. The incident occurred at their home under the Danilimda Police Station jurisdiction, where their minor son, aged around 7-8 years, was present during the tragedy. According to DCP Zone 6 Ravi Mohan Saini, the couple had ongoing domestic disputes, which escalated into a fatal fight. Mukesh Parmar, who served in the Traffic Police, sustained a fatal head injury. His wife then committed suicide, leaving behind a note citing household issues as the reason. The Forensic Science Laboratory and investigation team are currently probing the case. Ahmedabad Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Ex Refuses To Delete Intimate Video in Chandkheda; 1 Arrested, Probe Launched.

Ahmedabad Cop Killed by Wife, She Dies by Suicide

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | A policeman, Mukesh Parmar, was murdered by his wife, who later committed suicide DCP Zone 6 Ravi Mohan Saini says, "Today, under the Danilimda Police Station, the dead bodies of Police Constable Mukesh Parmar and his wife were found in their house.… pic.twitter.com/YSWp9VetKT — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

