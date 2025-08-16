An Air India Express flight (IX2742) from Bengaluru to Gwalior had a narrow escape on Saturday when its Boeing aircraft lost control while landing at Gwalior Airport around 4 pm. Passengers reported violent shaking during the initial touchdown, forcing the pilot to initiate a go-around. On the second attempt, the aircraft approached at unusually high speed and tilted to one side, causing panic among the 150 passengers on board, many of whom screamed in fear. Eyewitnesses claimed the plane was seconds away from losing full control before the pilot managed to steady it. However, Air India Express downplayed the scare, stating the go-around was a precautionary measure and the flight later landed safely without technical issues. The incident has raised concerns about passenger safety and flight handling during critical landing operations. IndiGo Airbus A321 Tail Strikes Runway During Go-Around in Bad Weather at Mumbai Airport, Aircraft Lands Safely After Second Attempt.

Narrow Escape for Air India Express Flight

Air India Bengaluru-Gwalior flight fails to land in 1st attempt, touches down successfully in 2nd attempt: airport official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2025

An Air India Bengaluru-Gwalior flight (IX2742) had a close shave while landing at Gwalior Airport in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as the Boeing 474 aircraft lost control soon after touching down on the tarmac due to a "technical fault", as per some flyres onboard, and veered to one… https://t.co/i4JtZE0fHm pic.twitter.com/fu0s65wtzd — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)