Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of rules and has suspended the license of the Pilot-In-Command of the flight for 3 months for failing to discharge his duties in connection with the case of a man urinating on a woman passenger. The regulator has also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakhs on Air India's Director-in-flight services. Air India Pee-Gate: Air India Submits Response to DGCA in Urination Case .

Check Tweet:

Air India (AI) passenger urinating case of Nov 26 | DGCA imposes a fine of Rs 30 lakhs on Air India for violation of rules, suspends the license of Pilot-In-Command of the flight for 3 months for failing to discharge his duties&Rs 3 lakhs fine on AI's Director-in-flight services — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)