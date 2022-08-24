With no decision from the Maharashtra transport department on revising fares, Mumbai’s biggest taxi union has called for a strike from September 15. The union has demanded to raise the minimum taxi fare to Rs 35 from Rs 25. The letter by the Mumbai Taximen Union states that the transport department is avoiding revising the taxi fare. "The taxi and rickshaw operators now decided to go on strike from 15th of September, 2022, if the govt, failed to consider the taxi and rickshaw fare revision," the letter stated.

Check Tweet:

