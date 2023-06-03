The Supreme Court on Saturday put a stay on the order passed by the Allahabad High Court in which the court asked the Head of the Astrology Department of Lucknow University to determine if the rape victim was a "Mangalik" by examining her Kundali. The apex court bench comprising of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Pankaj Mithal stated that astrology had nothing to do with the matter. Further, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the order was "disturbing". Earlier, the High Court asked the HOD of the Astrology Department to decide whether the alleged rape victim girl is "Mangalik" or not by examining her Kundali after the accused refused to marry the rape victim stating she was a "Mangalik". HC on Rape Victim Girl's Kundali: Allahabad High Court Asks Lucknow University Astrology Dept To Step In After Accused Refuses To Marry Woman for Being a 'Mangalik'.

SC Bench Says Astrology Has Nothing To Do With the Matter

The bench comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Pankaj Mithal stated that astrology had nothing to do with the matter. SG Mehta added that the order was "disturbing". Live hearing can be found here- https://t.co/Yoz8j3FCrr — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 3, 2023

