Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised to end the 4% Muslim reservation in Telangana if BJP is voted into power. Addressing the rally at Chevella near Hyderabad, Amit Shah slammed religion-based reservations, calling them "unconstitutional". He said the party will do away with the 4 per cent Muslim quota if it comes to power in Telangana, offering the right to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other backward communities. "This right is of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC," Shah said. All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Shah saying the saffron party has no vision for the state “besides anti-Muslim hate speech”. “All they can offer is fake encounters, surgical strikes on Hyderabad, curfews, releasing criminals and bulldozers. Why do you hate people of Telangana so much?” the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad asked. Sankalp Sabha in Chevella: Amit Shah Takes Swipe at Telangana CM, Says 'KCR Can't Keep People of Telangana Away From PM Modi' (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Says Will Scrap Muslim Reservation

Let a BJP government be formed in Telangana then we will abolish the unconstitutional reservation for Muslims. తెలంగాణలో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటయ్యాక రాజ్యాంగ విరుద్ధమైన ముస్లిం రిజర్వేషన్‌లను రద్దు చేసి ఎస్సీ/ఎస్టీ/ఓబీసీలకు వారి హక్కులు తిరిగి ఇస్తాం. pic.twitter.com/gxsoQmaWHp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2023

Owaisi Reacts

Sir @AmitShah ye “owaisi owaisi” ka rona kab tak chalega? Khaali khattey dialog’aan maarte rehte. Please sometimes speak about record-breaking inflation & unemployment also. Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country Modi allegedly says reach out to pasmanda… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 23, 2023

