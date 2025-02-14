After attending the Prayagraj Mahakumbh and taking dip in Triveni Sangam, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, praised the event’s arrangements and expressed gratitude to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. “We are very happy to be among the 50 crore people who have taken this holy dip of devotion during Mahakumbh. I want to thank Yogi ji for the excellent arrangements,” she said. Amruta Fadnavis also stated that efforts are being made to ensure that the next Kumbh in Nashik is equally grand with proper arrangements for devotees. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Holy Dip at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj Along With Family (Watch Video).

Amruta Fadnavis Praises Mahakumbh Arrangements After Taking Holy Dip with Devendra Fadnavis

