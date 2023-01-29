The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday said that an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan. According to reports, the quake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan's Islamabad at around 1:24 pm today. So far, no casualty has been reported. Pakistan: Karachi-Bound Bus Falls Into Ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela, At Least 39 Dead.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Islamabad, Pakistan at 1:24 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/J6yaiocxMO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

