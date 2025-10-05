A brave young woman confronted a drunk youth who allegedly harassed her while she was riding her scooter in Housing Board Colony, sparking a violent brawl that was captured on camera and has now gone viral. According to eyewitnesses, the intoxicated man inappropriately touched the woman in a crowded area, prompting her to stop her vehicle and thrash him. Locals quickly joined in to support her, preventing the offender from fleeing. The situation escalated when the youth’s friends arrived, but the woman, undeterred, continued to fight back until police arrived. Authorities confirmed swift action was taken, dispersing the crowd and taking the accused into custody. Police said the youth will face charges of harassment and public nuisance. Anantapur House Collapse: 3 Members of Family Killed After Their House Collapses Due to Heavy Rain in Andhra Pradesh's Rudrampalli Village (Watch Video).

Woman Beats Intoxicated Man for Molesting Her in Middle of Street

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

