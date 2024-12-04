In an unfortunate incident in Andhra Pradesh, an old house collapsed in Anantapur. According to news agency IANS, three members of a family, Ganganna, Sridevi and Sandhya, were killed after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Rudrampalli village. A video showing the house collapse has also surfaced online. Cyclone Fengal: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Coastal and Rayalaseema Regions of Andhra Pradesh.

House Collapses in Rudrampalli Village

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh: Three members of a family, Ganganna Sridevi and Sandhya, were killed when their old house collapsed due to heavy rain in Rudrampalli village pic.twitter.com/djITKUN5zr — IANS (@ians_india) December 4, 2024

