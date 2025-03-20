A fire broke out on the first floor of the Everest building in Mumbai's Andheri on Thursday, March 20. Twelve fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene and are currently working to control the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far. A video of the fire in Mumbai's Andheri has surfaced on social media. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at 4-Storey Residential Building in Suburban Santacruz (See Pics).

Andheri Building Fire

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in the Everest building in Andheri area, affecting the first floor. Upon receiving the information, 12 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and are working to control the blaze. So far, no reports of injuries have been received pic.twitter.com/ndYNOojskj — IANS (@ians_india) March 20, 2025

