The government of Andhra Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has started distribution of YSR pension Kanuka of September month across the state on Thursday. In a tweet, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) said: " Distribution of YSR Pension gift is ongoing across the state. Volunteers are going door to door and distributing pensions from early morning." The Andhra Pradesh government has released Rs.1594.66 crores for 62.69 lakh pensioners in the state.

