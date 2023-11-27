Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his prayers at the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, November 27. In a recent tweet via his official handle, PM Modi shared a few pics of his visit to the temple, while its caption read, “At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians.” PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar (Watch Video).

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/lk68adpgwD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

