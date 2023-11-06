Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday, November 6, said that the resort of Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab will be demolished. "Anil Parab ka Dapoli Resort Tutega," Kirit Somaiya's tweet read. In his post, the BJP leader said Anil Parab's Sai Resort will be demolished. Somaiya also noted that the Khed district court accepted the demolition request by the Maharashtra Government. Kirit Somaiya Video Controversy: Mumbai Crime Branch Starts Investigation Into Alleged Obscene Clip of BJP Leader.

'Anil Parab Ka Dapoli Resort Tutega'

Anil Parab ka Dapoli Resort Tutega Anil Parab Sai Resort Demolition issue, District Court Khed/Ratnagiri allowed Maharashtra Govt/Collector Appeal. Court Ordered Demolition of Sai Resort. ( District Court Ordere/Judgement attached) @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RrqCqiEcJd — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) November 6, 2023

