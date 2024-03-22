Social activist Anna Hazare expressed her disappointment over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, stating, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me and raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies." Hazare further added, "His arrest is because of his own deeds." Hazare's comments come after Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: 'Corrupt Will Go to Jail', Says BJP on Delhi CM's Arrest, AAP Protest Against ED Action.

Anna Hazare on Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

#WATCH | Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: On ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Social activist Anna Hazare says, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds..." pic.twitter.com/aqeJEeecfM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

