After the fatal bus mishap on Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, another road accident took place on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiaz Jaleel took to Twitter and said that one more accident took place on the Samruddhi expressway today, July 2. Jaeel said that three people died on the spot in the road accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. He further said that the three people were family members of their party's senior leader Syed Moin from Nanded. Samruddhi Expressway Road Accidents: 88 People Killed in Road Mishap on Expressway Since December 2022, Says Maharashtra Offical.

One More Accident on Samruddhi Expressway Today

One more accident on Samruddhi expressway today. Three persons died on the spot. They were family members of our party senior leader @SyedMoin9890 from Nanded. @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/aA8xkFHiWo — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) July 2, 2023

