Anurag Thakur Becomes Captain in Territorial Army:

#WATCH MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur becomes the first serving (BJP MP in current government) and Minister to become Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

He was commissioned into the TA in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/r7pbiAM1dL

— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021