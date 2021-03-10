Anurag Thakur Becomes Captain in Territorial Army:
#WATCH MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur becomes the first serving (BJP MP in current government) and Minister to become Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.
He was commissioned into the TA in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/r7pbiAM1dL
— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021
