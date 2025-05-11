A heartbreaking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao has gone viral, showing a distraught father pleading for help to find his missing minor daughter. The girl has been missing since May 6 after failing to return home from school. In the viral clip, recorded at the Sadar Kotwali police station, the father accuses the police of negligence, saying they’ve been sending him between the station and outpost without action. “Today I hoped my daughter would be found, but they said you won’t find her,” he sobs. As the video gained traction online, Uttar Pradesh Police took cognizance of the matter and directed Unnao Police to act promptly in the investigation. The family continues to demand justice. UP Shocker: Boy Killed by Friends for Refusing to Demand Ransom from His Family, 5 Minors Held in Bijnor.

Video of Father Pleading for Missing Daughter Goes Viral

थाना कोतवाली सदर पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर मु0अ0सं0 349/25 सुसंगत धाराओं में पंजीकृत है, पुलिस टीम द्वारा लड़की की सकुशल बरामदगी हेतु संभावित स्थानों पर दबिश दी जा रही है, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) May 11, 2025

