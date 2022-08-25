In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped by a group of seven people in Virudhunagar on August 22. Reportedly, the woman was on the way to her home the 7 suspects approached them on bikes near Aruppukotai. The gang first robbed them and then abducted the woman and raped her. Meanwhile, cops arrested 5 people, including a juvenile, on August 23. Searches are on to nab the other two accused. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped in Virudhunagar; 4 Accused Arrested.

Check Tweet:

As per Police, as the victim along with her neighbour was on her way to her home on Aug 23 evening, a 7-member gang came behind them in a car & a two-wheeler attacked her neighbour. They then abducted the woman, assaulted her, looted their money & jewellery & fled from the spot. — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

