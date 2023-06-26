A video of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi losing his cool and pushing party workers is going viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place in Maharashtra's Akola when Owaisi arrived in the city on Sunday, June 25 after addressing a rally in Amravati. The 15-second video clip shows Owaisi losing his cool after a party worker allegedly put a shawl on his face when the AIMIM leader stepped out of his vehicle upon reaching Akola. As the video moves further, Owaisi can be seen pushing the party worker as the worker's act made him angry. Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Union Home Minister Amit Shah Over Promise To Scrap Muslim Quota in Telangana.

Asaduddin Owaisi Loses His Calm

JUST IN: The party workers accidentally put Shaul in Owaisi face, and Owaisi pushed them away. pic.twitter.com/81f6M0BsiB — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) June 26, 2023

