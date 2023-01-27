Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, was released from jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case which claimed eight lives. The apex court granted eight-week interim bail to Mishra in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra Granted Interim Bail for Eight Weeks by Supreme Court in Farmers' Killing Case.

