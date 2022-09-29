Assam | 6-7 people missing after a boat carrying around 30 people capsized in the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district today. Search and rescue operation underway



Circle Officer of Dhubri is also missing in the incident, as per Dhubri Deputy Commissioner, Anbamuthan MP pic.twitter.com/S89DXSwFKT— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

