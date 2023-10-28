A major fire broke out at Harijan colony in Dibrugarh of Assam on Saturday evening. The fire brigade team responded promptly and are trying to douse the fire. The news agency ANI shared the video of the incident on their X handle. The cause behind the fire is yet uncertain. More details awaited. Assam Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Slum in Tinsukia, 16 Houses Gutted.

Assam Fire Video

#WATCH | Assam: Fire broke out at Harijan colony in Dibrugarh, fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RekQXnssLd — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

