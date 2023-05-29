A massive fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the Golaghat district of Assam on Monday evening. Following the incident, the personnel of the fire & safety department of NRL and fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Factory in Kheda District, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Assam Fire Video:

Assam | A major fire broke out at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district earlier in the evening. Following the incident, the personnel of the fire & safety department of NRL and fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/o6bz38Lq4q — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

