Social media users have been sharing videos of the poorly maintained, recently opened Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station. The video recordings demonstrate the terrible state of the train station, which was constructed last year and features a three-story structure and modern facilities. The footage displayed piled trash cans and debris on the flooring. Garbage thrown from the trash cans and individuals sleeping outside the station were seen on camera. The video's creator also made note of how the streets lacked any cleaning. A different video shows trash being tossed throughout the station. The video's maker also included some rubbish that was strewn on the ground while showing the railway station's second phase of development. The clips are currently doing rounds on social media. Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station: Take a Tour of the Newly Constructed Railway Station With Modern Facilities (Watch Video).

Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Bears Brunt of Littering by Passengers

🚨Ayodhya Railway Station (March 28)🚨 Despite so many complaints regarding cleanliness, @drm_lko did not take any serious action. Zero Maintenance. The situation is getting worse. Ayodhya ji is sacred for us & no one is taking care of it. Please make this viral if you can🙏 pic.twitter.com/2DfgXuu2R2 — Gems of Engineering (@gemsofbabus_) March 29, 2024

