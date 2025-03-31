In a chilling case from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, a married man, Rizwan, allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Muskan, to death after she pressured him into marriage. Reportedly, Muskan, a stage dancer, was taken on a scooty ride, where Rizwan’s accomplices executed the murder. The trio then buried her body in a field and tried to conceal it by pouring water over the grave. The police arrested Rizwan and two others on Sunday, March 30. Muskan’s family had earlier filed a kidnapping case, alleging Rizwan abducted her a month ago. Investigations revealed Rizwan was trying to evade arrest by surrendering in another case. The police have recovered Muskan’s body and sent it for postmortem while further interrogation is underway. Badaun Shocker: Depressed Over Cancelled Wedding, Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh; Names Neighbour in Note.

Married Man Strangles Lover, Dumps Body in Field in Badaun

यूपी : जिला बदायूं में शादीशुदा रिजवान ने लिव इन पार्टनर मुस्कान की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। फिर लाश एक खेत में दबा दी। मुस्कान स्टेज डांसर थी। अब वो रिजवान से निकाह करने को बोलती थी। लाश दबाने में साथ देने वाले रामौतार और राधेश्याम हलवाई भी पकड़े गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/zqjh0IwRv4 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 31, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

