Vishwa Hindu Parishad on tuesday, has made an announcement that the youth-wing Bajrang dal is going to hold nationwide protest on Thurday against recent incidents of violence over remarks made by Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. The sit-in is to be held in district headquaters against 'growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists'. The VHP is also planning to submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind citing issues aginst the same.

Bajrang Dal to hold nationwide protest on Thursday against recent incidents of violence over remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The sit-in is against "growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists". Will also submit a memorandum to President Kovind: VHP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2022

