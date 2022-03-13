Baldev Kaur, the mother of Labh Singh of AAP, who defeated Congress Charanjit Singh Channi of Bhadaur from Barnal, continues to work as a sweeper at a public school in the village of Ugoke. She says," 'Jhadu' is an important part of my life. I'll continue to do my duty at the school."

