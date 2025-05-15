A disturbing video going viral on social media shows BJP leader and Rajasthan MP Balmukund Acharya wiping his sweat with the tricolour. The incident occurred during the Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur. The video clip shows the BJP leader and Hawa Mahal MP using the tricolour as a handkerchief to wipe his sweat. However, the video further shows the BJP MLA using another cloth to wipe his sweat after another person makes him realise his mistake. The video was also shared by the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on X (formerly Twitter), which slammed the BJP MLA for his behaviour. They also demanded an apology from Balmukund Acharya. The Tiranga Yatra was taken out in several parts of the country as a tribute to the country's armed forces for India's success in Operation Sindoor. Balmukund Acharya Booked for Sloganeering, Pasting Offensive Poster Inside Jaipur’s Jama Masjid; BJP MLA Apologises After Video Goes Viral.

Balmukund Acharya Wipes Sweat With Tricolour

Video of the Incident Goes Viral

