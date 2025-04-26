An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya and his supporters at Jaipur’s Manak Chowk police station after they allegedly entered Jama Masjid during night prayers, raised communal slogans, and pasted an offensive poster. The mosque committee accused Acharya of targeting Muslims and threatening worshippers. Tensions erupted in Johri Bazar on Friday night, leading to protests by Congress MLAs Amin Kagzi and Rafiq Khan. Police have deployed additional forces across Jaipur to maintain order. Acharya, however, denied direct involvement, claiming he only joined a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack earlier in the day. After videos of the incident went viral, Acharya issued a public apology, stating his actions were misunderstood and reiterating his condemnation of terrorism. ‘Tum Sarkar Se Pooch Kar Paida Hue The Kya?’: IAS Officer Gayatri Rathore Asks Jobless Youth in Rajasthan, Video Goes Viral.

Balmukund Acharya Booked for Sloganeering, Pasting Offensive Poster Inside Jaipur’s Jama Masjid

जयपुर में BJP विधायक बालमुकुंदाचार्य जामा मस्जिद की सीढ़ियों तक आए। जमीन पर पाकिस्तान का पोस्टर चिपकाया, उसके ऊपर चढ़े और नारेबाजी की। मस्जिद कमेटी ने ये Video जारी किया है। हालांकि FIR होने के बाद विधायक ने माफी मांग ली है। BJP प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने विधायक से फोन पर नाराजगी जताई है। pic.twitter.com/9ms2XK92jS — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 26, 2025

