A 45-year-old married man was arrested for allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl for eight months in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The victim became pregnant and gave birth to a premature baby. The accused had also threatened to kill her brother if she spoke out. The crime came to light when the girl was admitted to the hospital with stomach pain, and doctors found out that she was pregnant. She later gave birth prematurely to a six-month-old baby girl, who died shortly after birth. The accused, identified as Rashid, a father of two, was arrested following the family’s complaint, and police have taken his DNA sample for investigation before sending him to jail. Aligarh Horror: Government School Principal Allegedly Rapes Class 7 Student, Proposes Marriage After Threatening To Fail Her in Exams in Uttar Pradesh; Arrested.

Man Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Bareilly

यूपी – जिला बरेली में 2 बच्चों का बाप 45 वर्षीय राशिद अपने पड़ोस में रहने वाली 11 वर्षीय बच्ची से कई महीने से दुष्कर्म कर रहा था। पता तब चला, जब बच्ची प्रेग्नेंट हो गई। बच्ची ने मृत नवजात को जन्म दिया। आरोपी राशिद को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। pic.twitter.com/VfTwkvPoC0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 6, 2025

