AAP MLA Rituraj Jha and party workers protested at ITO on March 5, demanding the BJP fulfill its election promise of INR 2,500 monthly aid for women in Delhi. “PM Modi said on January 30 that the amount would be transferred by March 8—only three days remain. When will this promise be fulfilled?” Jha asked. The protest saw women beneficiaries voicing their concerns. AAP leaders accused the BJP of betraying voters. Jha and the party workers were seen holding a poster that read, "Bas 3 din aur" at the protest site. ‘Delhi Women Waiting for INR 2,500’: AAP Accuses BJP of ‘Betraying’ Women Over Honorarium Issue.

AAP Protests Over Delay in BJP’s INR 2,500 Aid for Women

VIDEO | Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party party workers protest over delay in BJP's Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women, which the party had announced during elections. AAP MLA Rituraj Jha says, “PM Modi, on January 30, said that they will provide Rs 2,500 to every woman (if BJP forms… pic.twitter.com/2Jh6X3wwTe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2025

