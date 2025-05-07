A tragic aircraft crash occurred in Bathinda, Punjab, during the early hours of Tuesday, May 7. The aircraft went down around 2 AM, erupting in flames upon impact. The crash resulted in the death of one individual, identified as Govind from Haryana. According to initial reports, at least nine people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are monitoring their condition. Eyewitnesses reported a loud explosion followed by fire in the area. Fire and rescue teams quickly reached the spot and, after several hours of effort, managed to douse the flames. The cause of the crash remains unclear. Pakistan Army Suffers Casualties As Indian Army Gives ‘Effective’ Response to Ceasefire Violations Across LoC in Jammu and Kashmir After Operation Sindoor.

1 Killed, 9 Injured As Aircraft Catches Fire After Crashing in Punjab

पंजाब : ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के बीच बठिंडा में एक विमान क्रैश हुआ, उसमें आग लग गई। इसमें हरियाणा के गोविंद की मौत हुई है, करीब 9 लोग घायल हैं। ये मामला रात करीब 2 बजे का है। विमान किसका था, इसकी अधिकृत जानकारी का इंतजार है। pic.twitter.com/hyjD3OTtCw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 7, 2025

