A local court in Karnataka put a restraining order on the distribution & sale of ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, a book on Tipu Sultan. The drama book is written by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariappa. The order was passed by the city civil court in Bengaluru on the plea filed by a plaintiff who had claimed that the book contains false info which doesn't show the source of information.

November 23, 2022

