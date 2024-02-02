A man was recently found guilty by a special court in Bengaluru of using his Twitter account to spread the beliefs of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and was given a ten-year prison sentence for violating the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Mehdi Masroor Biswas was found by Judge Gangadhara CM to have tweeted and shared hundreds of tweets endorsing ISIS members as martyrs. The Court found that his tweets and retweets further suggested that he had encouraged young Muslims to join ISIS in order to recruit them for terrorist activities. Uttar Pradesh: Two Men Arrested For Planning ISIS Module Attack at Aligarh Muslim University.

Bengaluru Court Sentences Man to 10 Years in Prison Under UAPA

Bengaluru Court sentences man to 10 years in jail under UAPA for pro-ISIS tweets Read full story: https://t.co/1ZIHHzonI8 pic.twitter.com/8U1zT660ci — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 2, 2024

