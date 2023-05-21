Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Saturday, leaving one woman dead. The downpour caused severe water logging in several streets and uprooted trees which fell on parked vehicles causing damage. Multiple images and videos reveal the devastating impact of heavy rains and subsequent damage. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Uprooting of Trees, Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City (See Pics and Videos).

Trees Uprooted in Heavy Rains

#WATCH | Karnataka: Trees uprooted in several localities of Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city. (Earlier visuals from Malleshwaram) pic.twitter.com/IxAMZi5qjI — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

