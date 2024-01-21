During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaon, Assam, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused a group of 20-25 BJP workers of attacking their bus with sticks. Gandhi asserted that when he stepped out of the bus, the BJP workers fled. He dismissed their actions, stating, "They think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS; they're dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don't care. we are not scared of anybody, we are neither scared of PM Narendra Modi nor Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma." Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: RSS-BJP Wants To Spread Hatred in Society To Distract You, Says Rahul Gandhi at Rajgarh (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Confronts BJP Workers

#WATCH | Nagaon, Assam: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, " 20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they're dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards… pic.twitter.com/BDpB6WHs1X — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Attacked in Assam

