The Congress party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to resume after two-day break as Rahul Gandhi landed in Bagdogra, West Bengal on Saturday, January 28. From Bagdogra he will proceed to Jalpaiguri from where the yatra will resume. The Yatra began from Manipur and entered Coochbehar district of West Bengal from Assam. On January 25, after holding a roadshow in Coochbehar, Rahul Gandhi departed for Delhi as the Yatra underwent a two-day recess. Rahul Gandhi Body Double: Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Will Soon Identify Congress Leader’s Body Double Used During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam’.

Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Bagdogra:

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bagdogra, West Bengal from Delhi, to resume the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. pic.twitter.com/RixuvmezLS — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

