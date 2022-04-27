The probe committee investigating the Bhima Koregaon violence that took place in 2018, summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6, asking him to be present as a witness during the hearing in Mumbai. The violence had broken out between caste groups near the war memorial during the 200th anniversary of the 1818 battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.

