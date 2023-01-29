Friends and family members of Soumya Tiwari, who hit the winning runs in India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 title triumph, celebrated after the historic victory. Following India's win, pictures emerged of her family members and friends distributing sweets among themselves to celebrate the occasion. India beat England by seven wickets in a lop-sided encounter. Virat Kohli Congratulates Indian Women’s U19 Team As They Lift Inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Soumya Tiwari's Family, Friends Celebrate India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023:

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | Family members and friends of cricketer Soumya Tiwari celebrate after India won Women's U19 T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/MZCafedoka — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)