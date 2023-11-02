A video of a girl making reels by brandishing a gun and performing bike stunts in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has surfaced online. In the undated video, the girl, apparently a teenager, could be seen holding a gun and performing dangerous bike stunts as she makes a reel for social media. The footage has gone viral on social media. According to the reports, the girl was soon detained for brandishing a weapon. Bihar Shocker: Bikers Stop School Van, Brandish Guns While Making Reels In Muzaffarpur, Inquiry Initiated After Video Goes Viral.

