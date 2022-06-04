In a shocking incident, doctors in Bihar treated patients in the emergency ward using mobile phone lights due to lack of power supply in the Sasaram district. Dr Brijesh Kumar, Sadar Hospital said, "Due to some issues, there are frequent power cuts in the hospital. We have to deal with such a situation every day."

Check tweet:

