A shocking incident has come to light from Bihar, where a police officer allegedly slapped his wife in Nawada after getting married in a temple. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. It is reported that the woman lodged a complaint, after which SP Abhinav Dhiman suspended the inspector, who was identified as Sachin Kumar. It is learned that Sachin Kumar is posted in Narhat and was suspended on February 3 after a video of him slapping his wife Suman Kumari, who is herself a constable, soon after marriage surfaced online. It was also learned that the couple had been dating since 2023. Muzaffarpur: Principal Arrives Drunk at School on Republic Day Despite Bihar’s Liquor Ban, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Man Slaps Newly-Wed Bride After Getting Married in Temple

