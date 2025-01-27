In a shocking incident on Republic Day, the principal of a government school in Bihar was found drunk despite the state's complete liquor ban. Sanjay Kumar Singh, the principal of Government Middle School Dharmapur East in Muzaffarpur's Meenapur block, arrived intoxicated at school during the Republic Day celebration. A video circulating on social media from January 26 shows Singh justifying his behaviour by saying, "Jeene ke liye pina zaruri hai" (drinking is a compulsion to survive). The incident has sparked outrage, leading to his arrest by local police. Republic Day 2025: Russian President Vladimir Putin Extends Greetings to Indian Counterpart Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi on Occasion of Gantantra Diwas.

Muzaffarpur Principal Found Drunk on Republic Day

