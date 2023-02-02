A village panchayat president was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Thursday, police said. The victim has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sharma , a mukhiya of Parna panchayat. He was gunned down near a brick-kiln falling under Neema Chandpura police station area and was declared brought dead by the doctors of sadar hospital. While one has been arrested while cops have launched manhunt to nab others involved in the crime. Cops said internal dispute seems to be the reason behind the crime. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

Village Chief Shot Dead in Begusarai:

Bihar | Virendra Kumar, mukhiya of a panchayat in Begusarai district was shot at by some unknown men. He was brought dead to the hospital. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, one has been arrested so far. Prima facie reason behind incident seems to be internal dispute: DSP pic.twitter.com/r4rIuUNYYt — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)