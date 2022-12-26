In a heartwarming incident that took place in Bihar, a mother's last wish was fulfilled when her daughter tied the knot with her partner in front of her in hospital ICU. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, an ailing mother can be seen on bed in ICU unit as her daughter and her partner tie the knot in front of her in the hospital. As per reports, the woman breathed her last after blessing the newly married couple. Bihar Shocker: Five Armed Masked Miscreants Loot Rs 6 Lakh From Flipkart's Office in Motihari, Act Caught on CCTV Camera (Watch Video).

