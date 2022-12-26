In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar's, five armed masked miscreants looted about Rs 6 lakh in Motihari. According to reports, the robbers looted the cash from Flipkart's office and also kept the manager at gunpoint. The incident came to light after the whole robbery was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the office. In the video, the five armed masked miscreants can be seen looting the money. As per reports, the robber's group stole Rs 6 lakh in less than six minutes. Bihar Shocker: Man Posing As 'Sadhu' Tries To Steal From House, Gets Thrashed by Locals in Muzaffarpur (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

