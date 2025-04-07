In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district, a woman named Shivani has been accused of murdering her husband by strangling him while he was asleep. The crime was initially covered up by claiming that the man had died of a heart attack. According to reports, Shivani tried to mislead her family and authorities by presenting the death as natural. However, her husband’s family grew suspicious and insisted on a postmortem examination. The autopsy results exposed the truth, confirming that the man died due to strangulation. This revelation has now led to a police investigation into the matter, and Shivani is being questioned regarding the motive and circumstances behind the killing. Bijnor Shocker: Woman Beats Elderly Father-in-Law With Sticks Over Property Dispute, Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Strangles Husband in Sleep, Blames Heart Attack

